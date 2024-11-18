Column: ​Remember to book in for our electric blanket safety testing event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Do you or does someone you know own and use an electric blanket? ​You may remember that last month our trading standards team held three electric blanket testing events across the county where residents could bring their blanket to be safety tested and receive a new one for free if this failed.

It might surprise you to hear that 60 per cent (170) of the 282 blankets we tested failed our safety testing.

The age of blankets was found to be the biggest factor in the failure of blankets, with some found to be more than 50 years old.

These figures show the reality that we have potentially stopped a number of fires due to unsafe electric blankets in Nottinghamshire.

Coun Gordon Wheeler, Nottinghamshire County Council

However, while the figures offer a sense of relief that these blankets are no longer being used, we know that this is just the tip of the iceberg as there will be other Nottinghamshire residents who use electric blankets who may have an item in the same or worse condition.

It is for this reason that my message is as follows – if you or someone you know owns and uses an electric blanket, don’t delay spending just a few minutes checking it for the key signs of wear which are:

Scorch marks; Fraying fabric; Exposed elements; Creasing or folding; Soiling; Damp patches; Tie tapes damaged or missing; Worn flex; Loose connections; An old BEAB safety mark (a round symbol) – this means it is more than ten years old.

Your blanket doesn’t have to meet all of the 10 points listed above to mean it needs replacing – even just having one of these signs of wear means that your blanket shouldn’t be used any further.

​”Even if you don’t own an electric blanket, your family, friends or neighbours perhaps do and if this is the case we hope you will help them to make an appointment to come and get their blanket tested”, says NCC’s Coun Gordon Wheeler.

We are proud to have worked alongside Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) to offer these testing events to residents, and on Monday, December 2, we will be holding a further event at Sutton Library, this time alongside both NFRS and Electrical Safety First.

We’re keen that if you or someone you know owns an electric blanket that you sign up to get them tested at our new date in December.

I’d like to reassure anyone who may be thinking about attending that you won’t be left without an electric blanket should yours fail safety testing as our friendly trading standards team will be on hand to issue a brand new one if needs be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appointments can be booked by calling 0115 804 4555.