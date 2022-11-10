We must never forget the ultimate sacrifice they made during these wars, and later conflicts including the Falklands War, to defend our democracy, freedom, and way of life.

The importance of these values should never be under-estimated, as we witness the horrors of Russian aggression against Ukraine's innocent and freedom-loving people.

I’ll be proudly wearing my poppy at my local Remembrance ceremony in Newark, not only in my capacity as a district and county councillor, but also as a former Grenadier Guardsman.

Coun Keith Girling, Nottinghamshire County Council’s Armed Forces Champion. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

I know that military veterans really appreciate the commitment made by residents to attend these events and show their respect for our fallen colleagues.

Nottinghamshire's most prominent Remembrance Sunday Service will take place on November 13 at the Victoria Embankment.

Wreaths will be laid by the Lord Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, Sir John Peace, chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council, Coun Roger Jackson, Lord Mayor of Nottingham, Coun Wendy Smith and representatives from other authorities, military and faith communities.

We expect that 2,000 people will attend the event, which will include a parade featuring uniformed reserves from all three branches of our armed forces.

This will of course be the first Remembrance Sunday for King Charles III as our new monarch, and we are grateful for the unwavering support of the Royal Family for our veterans.

Royal Family members will pay tribute to our fallen heroes at the National Cenotaph at Whitehall, along with heads of state.

My role as a county councillor includes being Nottinghamshire County Council's Armed Forces champion.

I work with veterans across our county, the majority from recent conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, to offer support, build community relationships and organise events where fellow local veterans can meet.

I know that the support we offer to our Armed Forces Family is valued across the county and I intend this to continue, in line with the Armed Forces Covenant signed by local authorities in Nottinghamshire in 2018.

The Royal British Legion do a fantastic job promoting services of Remembrance, with the money raised through the purchase of a poppy going towards supporting those veterans most in need.

So, please remember our fallen heroes and veterans on this Remembrance Sunday and every day after. Lest We Forget.

