Column: £62million investment is another big step forward in transforming our towns

I have long been passionate about how councils should think big to ensure the best for the people who live and work in their area.

So when Ashfield’s council leader Jason Zadrozny asked me about the council areas I was interested in, regeneration was at the top of my list.

I was therefore very happy when, in May 2019, I was re-elected and became the council’s cabinet member for place, planning and regeneration.

Having regularly visited many areas of the UK for work, I have long felt that places like ours have been neglected in funding.

This was my opportunity to do something positive and make a difference to the place I love.

I met with our council officers and found we had an incredible team who shared my passion and were champing at the bit to maximise every funding opportunity that we could find.

The whole team at Ashfield District Council deserve our praise but Sarah Daniel (service manager for place and wellbeing) and Paul Crawford (senior regeneration officer) both deserve particular thanks for going above and beyond.

The news that ADC has been awarded over £62million through the Towns Fund shows our approach is working and is another step forward to transforming our towns.

The news comes just under six months since we were awarded £6.2million as part of its Future High Street fund bid and £1.5million from the accelerated Towns Fund.

This means we have generated £70.2million as a direct result of the hard work and vision of your councillors and officers at ADC, along with the hard work from all the partners.

The partnerships have been through the excellent Discover Ashfield board, formed to bring together partners from health, education, business and the community together with the council, to jointly work on projects that help promote and make Ashfield a brilliant place to live, work, study and play.

This board is chaired by Martin Rigley. When the Government stipulated the Towns Fund must have oversight from a town’s board, many places in the UK were left scrabbling to create one so it was great here in Ashfield that we already had an existing and talented board in place.

We invited our local MPs onto this board and Lee Anderson took this up, fully supported our bid and successfully lobbied for it in Parliament.

The bid itself consists of 17 projects, many of which are made up of multiple sub-projects. This is great news not just for Kirkby and Sutton but also the whole of Ashfield and the wider area. Our ambitious bid includes both projects with a local focus but also a broader regional focus to help Ashfield become a thriving hub.

A final thank you must go to the Ashfield Chad and your readers for their support. We couldn’t have done this without you.

We will be releasing further details of plans over the next few weeks. One thing is for sure – we won’t waste this once-in-a lifetime opportunity.