​’Children are challenged to read six books from their library over the summer and are encouraged to enjoy reading for fun’, writes Coun John Cottee, chairman of the communities committee, who is pictured with some of the books.

The Summer Reading Challenge has been running for the past 24 years and aims to foster a lifelong love of reading and tackle the drop-off in reading that can happen over the school summer holidays.

The benefits are clear: children who take part are more enthusiastic about reading, maintain their reading level over the holidays, return to schools keen and ready to learn and boost their confidence and self-esteem.

Each year has a different theme, and this year's challenge is Ready, Set, Read! Themed around the power of play, sport and games, children will help the fictional superstar team (and their marvellous mascots!) weave their way through a summer obstacle course.

The sporting theme is especially apt for Notts as we have some of the top sporting teams and facilities right here in our county.

From fantastic football teams to the National Water Sports Centre, homegrown talented athletes to international events on our doorstep and, of course, the Tour of Britain returning to the county this September.

The challenge launched on July 8 but it’s not too late to sign up, which you can do for free at your local library. A total of 9,406 children in Nottinghamshire took part in 2022’s Summer Reading Challenge and I hope even more will get to enjoy it this year.

Coun John Cottee, chairman of the communities committee. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

As well as the Summer Reading Challenge, Inspire is hosting a range of events in Nottinghamshire libraries throughout the summer holidays, including family theatre and lots of free craft activities.

In Nottinghamshire there are 60 libraries and a number of additional mobile library vehicles.

We haven't closed any of our libraries over the last ten years, and, in that time, we have made big investments in our library service, making it one of the best in the country.

It’s free and easy to join, so if you’re not already a member, why not come along and see what you can discover at your local library?