A number of players in the team are also studying sport science at NTU’s Mansfield site, balancing studying alongside playing, and we’re delighted with how they are managing to excel at both.

George Cooper sums it up nicely: “It’s important to me to continue my education and develop myself in as many areas as possible.

“It’s a great opportunity for me here at NTU and the staff have been brilliant so far in helping me to balance my football and education.

Sarah Mayfield, Head of Mansfield Hub at NTU. Picture by David Baird.

“The learning I am doing and the understanding of a wide variety of topics within sport is only going to benefit me as a footballer and help me to develop and gain the edge on other players, so I am excited to learn more and improve myself both on and off the pitch.”

It’s a real example of what we’re trying to achieve here at Mansfield – making education accessible.

We’ve designed our courses so that students can still work and earn a living at the same time as gaining additional qualifications.

Our courses are practical, relevant, and focused on the real skills needed for the working world.

Every student who comes to study with us has been on a different journey, looking for a different route into higher education or returning to education after many years raising a family, but all with the same goal.

Being able to access education in order to progress. And it’s intensely rewarding seeing how lives are changing as a result.

However, it is not just football players who are benefitting.

We’re building a number of local strategic partnerships in the field of sports, as well as other sectors such as healthcare, construction, business and education.

If the idea of studying and working (or playing) appeals to you, get in touch with us via ntu.ac.uk to find out more.

