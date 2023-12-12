Column: Make confident decisions around the health of your kids this winter

​Whether it is a cough, a rash or a high temperature, it can be very worrying to see your baby or child unwell – but knowing the signs and symptoms to look out for will help you to make confident decisions around when to seek help and how to find treatment, writes Dr Janine Elson, deputy medical director at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

​We have created a new resource for parents which provides a range of information on common children’s illnesses and, as we head into the festive period, where illnesses spread more quickly, it is the perfect time to take a look at it.

The resource, which is available on the NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire integrated care board website, has been created to help you identify common illnesses and know when to seek treatment for you baby or child.

There are lots of winter illnesses circulating at the moment, including flu, measles and tummy bugs so knowing the signs and symptoms and how to treat and prevent these viruses is very important.

Many illnesses can be treated at home with over-the-counter medication from a pharmacist but in some cases, your child may need to see a health professional, if it is serious.

I hope this information will help you to know when to seek further treatment and provide reassurance for many common illnesses.

I would urge you to look at these web pages and save them in case you need them in the future. It’s also important to make sure your child is up to date with their vaccinations, including flu and MMR. Speak to your GP to book an appointment and check you are up to date.

I hope this information will help your baby or child to be seen in the right place and by the right person over the busy winter period.

There is nothing worse than sitting for hours at an emergency department when a pharmacy could have treated you in a few minutes.

If you are ever in doubt about the service you need, take a look at the webpages on the local NHS website or call 111 and a trained clinician can help.