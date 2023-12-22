Column: ​Let’s all try to 'Recycle Right’ during the festive period

​Christmas is a time for giving in all kinds of ways, but there’s one good way to give that might not be as obvious as others, writes Coun Neil Clarke, from Nottinghamshire County Council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​This festive season is anticipated to generate 30 per cent more waste than any other time of the year so it’s more important than ever that we give a gift to the planet at a time when we are also giving gifts to friends and loved ones.

We know that we are going to generate lots of extra rubbish over the Christmas period, not least from gift wrapping paper, so Nottinghamshire County Council wants to make it easier for residents to recycle as much of this extra waste as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you have any doubts over which bin you should use for your festive waste, just use our free Recycling Checker to find out.

Coun Neil Clarke, the county council’s cabinet member for transport and environment.

It’s available in the MyNotts app or on the Nottinghamshire County Council website at www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/recyclingchecker.

By making the effort to ‘Recycle Right’ this Christmas we can give the planet one of the best gifts of all!

As well as using our Recycling Checker, there are also a few other tips to keep in mind throughout the festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lots of gifts are likely to be delivered in cardboard packaging and one simple thing that you can do this Christmas is to flatten your cardboard before you put it into your recycling bin.

​”By making the effort to ‘Recycle Right’ this Christmas we can give the planet one of the best gifts of all!” says Coun Neil Clarke, the county council’s cabinet member for transport and environment.

We know that a lot of food is consumed over the Christmas period, and while many of us are likely to be eating leftovers for days after the big day itself, have we thought enough about alternatives to the usual turkey sandwiches?

Our waste and recycling partner, Veolia has some excellent festive recipes on their website, so why not check them out and see what you can do with your leftovers?

And lastly, but certainly not least, it’s really important to think about what to do with our used batteries over Christmas. Hidden batteries in electrical equipment or packaging can start fires when crushed in recycling and rubbish lorries, so they must not be placed in waste bins at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make sure you recycle them separately at one of the Nottinghamshire’s recycling centres.

All of our recycling centres across Nottinghamshire will be open throughout December from 8am until 4pm. All the centres are closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.