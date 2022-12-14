This will be the first Christmas since the start of the pandemic where there are no restrictions in place, so people are mixing more freely. This winter is also particularly challenging with cost-of-living pressures, so it’s even more important to keep well and healthy.

One of the things we’re advising people to do is get their Covid and flu vaccines if they are eligible. Vaccinations are our best defence against becoming severely ill or infecting other people, particularly those who may be more vulnerable and who could become severely ill.

We know that the boost to immunity from the vaccine or previous Covid-19 infections wanes over time. That’s why we’re encouraging eligible people to get their Covid-19 booster jab - to keep their immunity topped up, especially during the winter months when other viruses are also circulating.

Coun Matt Barney, cabinet member for adult social care and public health at Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

Flu is now circulating at levels not seen since before the pandemic, and young children are particularly vulnerable and can become seriously unwell.

As Covid-19 restrictions have been in place over the past couple of years, most young children will not have had flu and won’t have built up any natural immunity to the virus, so it’s particularly important for children to get their flu vaccine this year.

Book today if you haven’t already and build up your immunity before Christmas arrives. Visit NHS Winter Vaccinations for more information on who is eligible and how to book.

It’s also not too late to book an appointment if you haven’t yet taken up the offer of your first or second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

It's important to remember the simple, everyday things we can all do to try and reduce the spread of viruses this winter

It’s also important to remember the simple, everyday things we can all do to try and reduce the spread of viruses this winter like frequent handwashing or using sanitiser if you’re out and about and it can still make sense to consider wearing face coverings in places where it’s busy or crowded.

Cover coughs and sneezes too and if you can, try to stay at home if you feel unwell.

If you have other concerns this winter or you are looking for support for elderly or vulnerable friends and family, have a look at our website to find out what information and support is available.

So, let’s take steps to look after ourselves and each other to stay well and bug-free this Christmas.

With best wishes for a Happy and Healthy Christmas and the New Year.

