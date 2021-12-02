We all know of FOMO. That’s the Fear of Missing Out. It’s the worry that everyone else is out having fun while you’re wasting your life watching repeats of TV shows you didn’t really enjoy the first time round on some TV channel that has +1 in the title.

It’s made worse by social media. With a few taps we can see all of the exciting activities our friends and family have gone to without inviting us.

Then we had JOMO. The Joy of Missing Out. The warm feeling you get knowing that you wouldn’t have enjoyed spending time with your friends and family anyway.

Steve N Allen, comedian and writer.

There is a new acronym to add to the list.

Do you suffer from HOGO? It sounds like something a doorman in Game of Thrones would get but it’s actually the Hassle of Going Out.

Some theorise that the pandemic has caused this to manifest within us. We became so used to staying in and enjoying life in an elasticated waistband that it seems like too much effort to do anything else.

Being sociable is like a muscle; if you don’t use it you lose it. Going out is like going to the gym. If you don’t do it at all you get atrophy. If you do it lots you become annoying and people don’t want to hear you talk about it.

I think I have had HOGO for decades. If anything the pandemic has caused people to become more like me; stay-at-home introverts. I was doing that before it was cool.

The problem comes when too many people give into their HOGO because a new report has looked at its impact on the hospitality industry. Restaurants are struggling because many people are making bookings but deciding to stay in when the evening comes.

One solution is to be even more like me and get some FOSTPOTT, or Fear of Speaking to People on the Telephone. You wouldn’t call to make the booking in the first place.

That won’t support the economy but that’s alright, HOGO can help. UKHospitality, a trade body that represents the hospitality sector, said around 15 per cent of people who have already pre-paid for a ticket still opted to stay home.