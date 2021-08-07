Column: It’s always vital to give our students a taste of the working world

That’s because I once fancied myself as a budding journalist.

I was lucky enough to spend a few days working at my local paper to see if being a news hound was for me.

As it turned out, it wasn’t, but now, looking back, I’m grateful for the opportunity that work experience taught me.

Mark Cottingham, principal of Shirebrook Academy,

This is relevant because this year, despite all the challenges we faced through Covid, we decided to press ahead with our work experience and other employability activity to give our year tens a taste of the working world.

This is no small undertaking.

Due to Covid-19, only a third of our students were able to gain places, mainly via friends and family, because many of the companies were unable to take part.

The rest of the students carried out some community-based work experience in school, alongside online talks and activities designed to get them thinking about careers and jobs.

If, like me, any of our students discovered their original dream job isn’t for them, then we’ll have helped them to make a more suitable step onto the first rung of their career ladder, say Mark Cottingham.

For all of this, I am indebted to our personal development co-ordinator Tracy Horton, who worked tirelessly to set everything up to ensure that nobody missed the opportunity to learn about employment.

Giving them that chance is vital because it shows them what’s available and gets them to explore different options, which raises their aspirations.

So often our aspirations aren’t based so much on what we think we want to do, but rather on what we are aware is out there for us.

That’s why we give our students opportunities that they might not ordinarily get access to.

We want to broaden their awareness of the awaiting opportunities.

Covid-19 has prevented us from doing that for the past 17 months, so it felt good to have done something.