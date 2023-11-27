Column: It might be tough to be a human but animals can have it worse
The trend of pretending you are an animal is called being a furry and I don’t really understand it.
In the old days you’d only dress up as an animal if you were playing a panto horse but now it’s a lifestyle choice. Now it seems you can opt to be a cat and presumably your pronouns are me and ow.
I don’t know why they like to be cats. You’d have to have Frontline Spot-On drops on your neck once a month. I don’t have the flexibility to try the cleaning.
I know that being a human can be hard sometimes but the solution isn’t to become an animal. That don’t have it any better. Some of them are food and that must be stressful.
You think being a human is hard when you’re at school? Wait till you see what comes after. You think remembering to do homework is bad. We have self-assessment forms to fill in. If you get that homework wrong you’re off to jail.
Even if you pretend to be a cat you don’t need a litter tray. I’m sure they will be hanging onto some human traits like the ability to speak and read, so a trip to the loo isn’t out of the question. Besides, there are some cats that can use the human toilet. I’ve spent ages watching videos about it on YouTube.
This is so ridiculous it can’t be real. Children pretending to be cat will ruin their eduction and only slightly improve the number of mice.
As it happens, it isn’t real. A quick search online shows that it was based on a hoax in
America that claimed schools were providing cat conveniences as a way of making self-identifying look silly.
Even though it was proved to be made up the idea spread. There were online rumours that the school in Wales was the next to lay on some Catsan for pupils.
It shows we’d rather fall for this hoax than question it because it lets us think badly of the youth of today. It actually shows that we’re gullible and we’ll follow anything that’s shocking.
It’s the news version of a laser pointer grabbing out attention. So who are the cats now?