​Are you addicted to your mobile phone? I am. I will probably check my device several times while I write this, says comedian and writer Steve N Allen.

​I’ll let you know the tally at the end but if I, as a fully grown adult with will power, can struggle to put it down how can we expect children to not be damaged by such technology?

The network provider EE made the news by telling parents of primary school children not to buy smartphones for their kids. At first glance it seems strange for a company to be telling potential customers to not buy their products.

The full advice from EE also suggested it would be better to buy them a non-smart device, a brick phone as they are called, that can only make calls, send texts and probably play Snake.

Guest columnist Steve N Allen is a writer and comedian.

I’m sure your local EE outlet will furnish you with a burner phone although I’m not sure your kids need the same kind of phone that people smuggle into prison to commit crimes on.

There is a strong chance this act of apparent commercial self-sabotage is exactly the opposite. If you’re in the business of selling something that people are starting to consider harmful to children, you might want to make it clear you’re not in favour of letting young ones get their hands on your kit.

Some research has found a link between screen time and disrupted sleep, which could impact your ability to learn the next day at school. Some studies found a link between social media use and the mental health. I’m so lucky I didn’t have social media to aid the troubles of school. If I’m honest, I still cross the street to avoid a bunch of teenagers in case they pick on my trainers.

Even without lots of studies, it feels like smartphones are too much for children. You see families out for a meal put a phone in front of a toddler to sedate it. It works.

They can tap on a phone for hours but that doesn’t feel natural. You’re secretly hoping the kid has spent hundreds of pounds on games credits.

I have enjoyed the fact that maths teachers used to say, “You have to learn this. You won’t always have a calculator in your pocket,” and these days we do. But don’t buy your child a smartphone or a brick phone. Just buy a basic calculator.

It’s safer and you can still have hours of entertainment typing 58008 on it. That is also the number of times I checked my phone while writing this.