As Cyndi Lauper once famously sang: “Girls just wanna have fun”. Well, the District 22 executive certainly did this whilst honouring the third objective of Inner Wheel – fostering international understanding - when they met with Poonam Agarwal from the Inner Wheel Club of Patna in District 325 India, writes Yvette Thomas, editor for District 22 of Inner Wheel, covering Notts and Derbyshire.

Guest columnist Yvette Thomas, editor for Inner Wheel's District 22, covering Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

Poonam is a former district chairman of her club, which has 150 members.

Poonam was visiting to celebrate her daughter’s success studying at Oxford University whilst also working for Alstom UK in Derby.

Poonam wished to meet members of Inner Wheel and District 22 – which covers the whole of Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire – was delighted to host her, her daughter and Neena, also visiting from India and an Inner Wheel member, for a meal.

It was fascinating to hear how their meetings are similar to ours but on a much larger scale.

We all enjoyed lots of chatter, laughter and fellowship whilst supporting charities and volunteering.

This meeting gave us a little taster of what to expect at the International Inner Wheel Convention in May 2024 when Inner Wheel members from all over the world will be gathering to celebrate 100 years of Inner Wheel, where it all began in Manchester.

Thousands will be saying thank you to Margarette Golding for founding this amazing organisation.

​Pictured left to right, exchanging flags at the Inner Wheel get-together recently, are Poonam Agarwal, Lyn Cooper, 1st Vice Chairman, and Dr Neena exchanging flags.

If you would like to come and see what our organisation is about in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, come and sit in on up to three meetings or come and attend an event in the district to get a feel of the friendship and fun that sustains our organisation.

There is still time to become a member and join us in Manchester.