Fear of crime is rising in parts of our district. Places like Carsic, Stanton Hill and Sutton-in-Ashfield suffer from high crime and a low number of officers.

In 2010, when the Conservatives came into power, Nottinghamshire Police had 2,400 serving officers. It now has 2,264 officers – a drop of 136 officers.

At Ashfield District Council , we are doing our bit to help. We have a team of community protection officers who do an excellent job assisting the police.

Guest columnist Councillor Helen-Ann Smith, Ashfield District Council's deputy leader.

So what else has Ashfield District Council done to make our district safer?

When the Ashfield Independents took over the Council in 2018, we made community safety one of our priorities.

We immediately fixed all the broken CCTV cameras in the district and strengthened our protection teams.

Ashfield District Council was recently successful in bidding for £550,000 in Safer Street’s funding.

I’d like to thank our team at Ashfield District Council for leading the bid. Antonio Taylor, the head of community protection, and his team did a brilliant job.

Women and girls in Sutton-in-Ashfield tell me they often scared to go out on their own.

According to a recent crime survey, 47 per cent of women and girls don’t feel safe in Sutton-in-Ashfield. This is why this bid was so important, to help with fear of crime, particularly for women and girls.

Sutton-in-Ashfield suffers from significant crime and anti-social behaviour compared to other parts of the District.

The whole of the district though will benefit from this successful bid, whether that be the 10 Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras that will installed throughout the district, whether that be our Youth Intervention Project, extra CCTV, reducing the fear of crime and anti-social behaviour increasing support for victims of domestic violence.

This successful bid will improve safety across our district and I am proud that our team led on and won the bid.

