As someone who has always advocated for creating a greener future for Nottinghamshire, the environment ambassador role has put me front-and-centre of our council's aim to become carbon neutral in all our activities by 2030.

This week is Net Zero Week, created to raise awareness of the importance of reaching net zero in the UK, so it is a perfect time to explain what we are doing as a council to eliminate harmful carbon emissions.

We have been working hard to look at our everyday carbon emissions and have made considerable progress, slashing carbon emissions by 69 per cent from energy use across our highways and properties since 2014.

Coun Mike Adams, Nottinghamshire County Council’s environment ambassador. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

Council officials are drawing up a detailed carbon reduction plan, which includes a 2025 target to green our fleet by 50 per cent with electric or other low emissions and to have an entirely green fleet by 2030.

We are also transforming street lighting in Nottinghamshire to more energy-efficient LED lighting.

We have already installed 83,000 LED lights, saving 70,000 tonnes of carbon.

We have now committed a further £2.1 million to complete our LED programme, which will result in us reducing an additional 800 tonnes of carbon per year.

Our Trees for Climate programme is also hugely important.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs funded project hopes to plant 250,000 trees across a number of Nottinghamshire sites in the next five years.

We're making speed with this climate change combatting project, having planted 53,000 trees so far, including at Bestwood Country Park and on the old Rufford Colliery site.

We know our work towards achieving net zero is vital to the people of Nottinghamshire.

Thousands of residents told us so when we consulted last year on our council plan.

In response, we promised to deliver a 'healthy, prosperous and greener future' in our ambitious ten-year plan.

I will be working hard with my council colleagues during Net Zero Week and every week after to bang the drum for a greener future for Nottinghamshire and also to ensure that we meet our target of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.