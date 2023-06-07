​I am now pleased to serve on the council’s cabinet as executive lead member for customer and digital experience.

My main job over the next few years will be to ensure that residents’ experience dealing with Ashfield District Council is a positive one.

As former parish councillor representing for the last few years in the district, I understand residents’ frustration about different councils being responsible for different things.

Coun Vicki Heslop, councillor for Sutton Central and New Cross and executive lead member for customer and digital experience.

Ashfield District Council is responsible for collecting your bins, for your parks, for your cemeteries and much more.

Nottinghamshire County Council is responsible for your broken roads and pavements, schools, social services and other things from its base in West Bridgford.

That doesn’t mean that we will abdicate responsibility for things that we are not directly in charge of.

Since being elected, I have had more complaints about potholes or dodgy pavements than anything else.

Guest columnist Coun Vicki Heslop is pictured at some tree planting on Sutton Lawn with children from Croft Primary School and Coun Samantha Deakin from the Ashfield Independents.

I have passed all these complaints over to Nottinghamshire County Council who I hope will listen.

One thing that we as a council are proud of is how easy it is to get in touch with your council.

You can call into our council offices in person at Urban Road, Kirkby, or you can call our switchboard on 01623 450000.

A growing way that residents get in touch is via email or by joining Ashfield 24/7. Ashfield 24/7 is an easy way to get in touch.

This is especially good for council house tenants who can report faults, pay bills and much more.

You can also book your free bulky waste collection here and much more. You can also use our social media channels on Facebook and Twitter.

We are in the process of setting up Instagram and TikTok accounts so it will be even easier to reach us.

In the meantime, as a member of the Ashfield Independents, I will ensure that the council continues to listen to and act on your concerns.

After all, that is our job.