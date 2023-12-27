As 2024 approaches we think about what we have done this year and our hopes for the year ahead. For me, being chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council has made this year extra special, writes Coun John Ogle, chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council.

I have met hundreds of inspiring people from across Nottinghamshire and I’ve been fortunate to attend some truly great events.

My chosen charity during my year in office is the NSPCC. Every penny raised will go to the Nottinghamshire branch, ultimately helping children across the county who need support and guidance.

I’ve seen first hand how they can help young people rebuild their lives. One of the things that’s stood out for me is the huge contribution made by volunteers. We owe a debt of gratitude for their selflessness – I’m in no doubt our county would be a much poorer place without them.

I’ve also had the privilege of welcoming scores of people to the county at Citizenship Ceremonies. To see people embrace British culture and values and the pride they take in becoming British citizens is a real privilege.

At this time of year, we think about those for whom Christmas isn’t a particularly happy season; people who are facing particular difficulties or challenges, for all manner of reasons.

So, I’d like to say a big thank you to all the community groups, local organisations, charities and individuals who work tirelessly to make sure that support is available.

As I look forward to the New Year, my hope is that we continue the spirit of caring and sharing, making life better for others.

Great acts of generosity and small acts of kindness do have a real impact.

Wishing you all a very Happy Christmas and warmest wishes for 2024.

