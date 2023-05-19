Column: I can assure residents across Blidworth and Rainworth that I will work for all of you

As an Independent, I was privileged to have topped the poll, well ahead of the Conservatives.

During the election, residents as usual gave me a warm reception on the doorstep.

For far too long, residents in Blidworth and Rainworth have felt ignored by Newark and Sherwood District Council. They told me enough was enough. Thousands of residents said they were sick of being taken for granted by the Conservatives. They no longer run Newark and Sherwood.

District councillor for Blidworth and Rainworth South, Coun Tina Thompson.

At the election, Independents were the big winners, gaining eight seats as the Conservatives lost 13.

Residents have been in touch to congratulate me in their dozens. It doesn’t matter who you voted for however, I can assure residents across Blidworth and Rainworth that I will work for all of you.

I will work every day to ensure that Blidworth and Rainworth is at the front of the queue for services. I will fight to improve public transport – just like we did when we saved the 141 bus last year.

I will continue to fight to protect the green spaces we all hold so dear, battle to fix our broken roads and pavements and work for a cleaner and safer Blidworth and Rainworth.

Coun Tina Thompson is pictured with Independent colleague Martin Atherton.

I will lead the fight for leisure centre improvements, to improve our local parks and for a more visible police presence.

It was a shame that my Independent colleague Martin Atherton didn’t get onto the district council, but I am pleased that Martin will continue to work with me to improve our villages.

I will continue to keep in touch all year round – not just at election time – as residents deserve the best.

