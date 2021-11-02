Column: “I am Steve Allen but I am not THAT Steve Allen”

You may have seen headlines this week saying, “Radio presenter Steve Allen called Tilly Ramsay chubby.”

That’s a different Steve Allen but it hasn’t stopped my photo being used on that story across the internet.

The Steve Allen in question works for LBC and is 67. Part of me is most upset that journalists found a picture of me and thought, “That’s a 67-year-old.”

Steve N Allen, comedian, writer and columnist

I might not be looking great for my age but I’m looking too good for his age.

I haven’t been watching Strictly Come Dancing but even if I had I know I wouldn’t have passed comment on someone’s size. That would be rude and I try to avoid being rude.

Having my picture associated with fat shaming has been a strange experience. I received many emails via my website telling me what a nasty piece of work I am.

That may be correct but not for the reason they think. One person told me they’d never watch anything I was in ever again.

The main thing I noticed is the hypocrisy. People read what the other Steve Allen had said, looked at my attached photo and said, “He shouldn’t talk when you look at the state of him.” One commented, “Shut up, baldy.”

The thing is, I did shut up. I didn’t do the crime but I ended up doing the time.

These are people who would spend effort online saying how we should all #BeNice but as soon as they perceived me as a transgressor they didn’t hold themselves to that standard.

The logic is flawed. If I am too ugly to make comments about a Strictly dancer, it implies someone could be attractive enough to get away with it.

Surely no-one, regardless of their symmetrical features, should be picking on someone’s looks.

The ‘be nice’ mantra is worthy but it’s easy to be nice to someone you feel like being nice to. The only challenge is being nice to someone you don’t think you have to. Rise above the urge to attack.

So, the next time someone says something mean about a celebrity, criticise what they said, not how they look.

That way, if you have the wrong picture, you haven’t just spent 48 hours calling the wrong person ugly and therefore committing the crime you were so appalled at.

