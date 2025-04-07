Column: How to make sure you're ready to vote in forthcoming elections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the Nottinghamshire County Council elections fast approaching on Thursday, May 1, I want to take this opportunity to encourage all eligible residents to ensure they are registered and ready to vote, writes James Biddlestone, CEO at Mansfield District Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As deputy returning officer for Mansfield, my role is to help ensure a smooth and fair election process, and I want to share some key dates and important information to help you have your say.

Decisions made by elected councillors will continue to shape local services for years to come. The first step to taking part in the election is making sure you are registered to vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have recently moved house, changed your name, or turned 18, you may need to register again. The deadline for registering is Friday, April 11, and you can do this quickly and easily online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

James Biddlestone is CEO at Mansfield District Council.

If you are unable to vote in person on May 1, you can apply for a postal vote or a proxy vote, where someone you trust votes on your behalf.

The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on Monday, April 14.

The deadline to apply for a proxy vote is 5pm on Wednesday, April 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications can be completed online at www.gov.uk/vote-uk-election.

"Voting is an important way to shape the future of our local community. Whether you choose to vote by post, proxy, or in person, make sure you are prepared."

If you are voting by post, please ensure your completed ballot is returned as soon as possible via Royal Mail using the provided envelope. If you need to hand-deliver your postal vote, you must take it to Mansfield Civic Centre and complete a return form.

This form records your name and address, as well as details of any postal votes you are delivering.

Each person is allowed to hand in their own postal vote plus up to five for other voters. Any votes submitted without the return form will not be counted, so it is vital that voters follow the correct procedure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are planning to vote in person at a polling station, remember that photo ID is now required. Acceptable forms include:

Passport; Driving licence; Blue badge; Bus pass; Biometric immigration document

Your ID does not have to be in date, as long as the photo still looks like you. A full list of accepted identification can be found on the Electoral Commission website at www.electoralcommission.org.uk.

If you do not have an accepted form of ID, you can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate. The deadline for applications is 5pm on Wednesday, April 23, and you can apply online at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voting is an important way to shape the future of our local community. Whether you choose to vote by post, proxy, or in person, make sure you are prepared.

If you have any questions about the voting process, our Elections Team is available to help, call 01623 463463 for assistance.

Don’t miss your chance to have your say on Thursday, May 1. Every vote matters.