We are always hearing of the need to adapt and shape healthcare to meet the needs of our diverse population and our general practices are at the forefront of this important work.

​Your local GP practice in Nottinghamshire is adapting and becoming a hub for all your primary care health needs under one roof.

A wider range of roles are being created to ensure your needs and the needs of the wider population are being met.

Dr Dave Briggs, qualified GP and medical director at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board.

It’s not only doctors, nurses and health care assistants who you will now find in your local practice: there’s a whole team of professionals waiting to help and provide you with the care you need.

This is a positive step forward for tackling health inequalities and making sure patients are seen by the right person straight away.

A few examples of the new roles being recruited include physiotherapists, dietitians, podiatrists, occupational therapists, social prescribing link workers and community paramedics to name a few.

More than 450 staff have been recruited into these new roles in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire since March 2019.

“Our health is important, and your general practice is now even more suited to dealing with your needs in a more succinct way", says guest columnist Dr Dave Briggs, qualified GP and medical director for NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

They have already made a real impact in general practice and in the community, delivering care to patients by making sure people are seen sooner and by the most appropriate professional.

So when you contact your GP surgery or health centre, you may be offered an appointment with one of the specialist team.

It's important that we all know that general practice, being the first point of contact for all of our healthcare needs, is here for us all living in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

You can watch some videos about the new roles. These can be found at https://healthandcarenotts.co.uk/new-services-from-general-practice-teams/ or alternatively you can find out more at https://www.england.nhs.uk/gp/expanding-our-workforce/

