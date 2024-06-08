Column: Here are some important reminders to help you vote in General Election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​We are now in the run-up to a General Election on July 4 and as the (Acting) Returning Officer for the Mansfield constituency, there are a few key dates and reminders I would like to bring to your attention, including changes to the Parliamentary Constituency boundary within the district, writes Adam Hill, CEO at Mansfield District Council.

The good news is that if you registered to vote in the local elections held on May 2, and still live at the same address, you do not need to register to vote again.

However, if you have moved house, or turned 18 since May 2, you will need to register to vote and you should do this as soon as possible before the deadline of June 18.

We know many people may be choosing to take holidays in July so if you will not be in Mansfield on polling day, Thursday, July 4, you can still vote in the election via a postal or proxy vote.

You can register to vote and apply for a postal or proxy vote at www.gov.uk/vote-uk-election. You should apply for a postal vote as soon as possible before the deadline of 5pm on June 19.

To apply for someone to act as your Proxy, which allows someone you trust to vote on your behalf, you should do this as soon as possible before the deadline of 5pm on June 26.

There are also new rules that need to be followed around handing in postal votes to the council offices or polling stations.

The best way to return your postal votes is via Royal Mail as soon as possible using the envelope provided.

If placing your vote in person at a polling station, do not forget to bring with you a form of accepted photo ID such as a passport, driving licence or bus pass

If you deliver a postal vote in person, it should be handed in to reception at Mansfield Civic Centre and a Postal Vote Return Form completed.

This form includes the name and address of the person delivering the postal votes. Failing to complete this form will lead to these votes being rejected and not counted in the election.

One person can only hand in up five postal votes for other electors, who are family members or people they provide care for, plus their own postal vote, per election.

The General Election will also see the introduction of new parliamentary boundaries. For most people in the Mansfield District Council area, nothing has changed.

You will continue to vote within the Mansfield parliamentary constituency.

However, residents in the Pleasley ward, parts of the Lindhurst ward, and in sections of the Sherwood and Rufford wards, which includes parts of the Bull Farm area of Mansfield, will now vote in the Ashfield constituency.

Your polling arrangements will still be run by Mansfield District Council.

Finally, if you are planning to vote in person at a polling station, do not forget to bring with you a form of accepted photo ID such as a passport, driving licence or bus pass.

The qualifying document does not have to be in date if you still resemble your photo on it. You can find out what type of photo ID is acceptable from the Electoral Commission at www.electoralcommission.org.

People without any form of acceptable photo ID can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate by visiting www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate before the deadline of 5pm on June 26.

If anyone has any queries about voting at the General Election they can also call our elections team on 01623 463463.