Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fracking is not the answer to our gas shortages.

We already export more British gas than we consume domestically. Our privatised companies sell the gas we extract in Britain to foreign markets for profit.

If we were to produce more gas from fracking, it would most likely just be sold abroad like the rest of the gas we extract domestically.

Stefan Lamb, policy officer of Ashfield Labour Party.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Furthermore, it would take time to develop the infrastructure required for fracking operations, so there'd be a delay before we even see the first unit extracted. It would not help this winter.

It's really disappointing to see that Lee Anderson's only solution to the cost-of-living crisis is a useless non-solution.

Tories want to slash environmental regulation and build fracking drills on your front garden to extract gas for the markets, without leaving a single unit of gas for the British consumer. It's a scam. Don't fall for it.

The solution seems obvious to me. If we're over-dependent on gas, we should get our energy from other sources, especially green energy.

‘We don't want investment in fracking that would see us dependent on gas for years to come, stuffing the pockets of fossil fuel companies, without reducing the cost of energy for British consumers’ writes Stefan Lamb.

We need to make the green transition, and we need to do it in about... oh... ten years ago.

And we should tax the profits of these extortionate companies who are robbing us blind.

£11 billion in profit! Since April. As in, April 2022. Three months ago. £11 billion profit in three months. And it's summer.

What are they doing with that profit? Is it going back into building infrastructure? Nope. They paid out £6.5 billion to shareholders. Come on! It's obvious where our money is going!

A Green New Deal for working people could see local people trained in high wage green energy jobs to help us make the green transition.

Our towns thrived economically when the pits and factories were open. Green industry could be exactly the thing we need to replace our lost local industry, whilst cutting our carbon emissions and energy bills, and levelling up, all at the same time.

We don't want investment in fracking that would see us dependent on gas for years to come, stuffing the pockets of fossil fuel companies, without reducing the cost of energy for consumers.

We need a Green New Deal. We should pay for it by taxing the profits of the energy companies and shareholders who are benefiting from our misery.