Column: Four additional bus zones will help us to improve travel experience in our county

Nottinghamshire County Council recently announced that £5 million will be invested to improve and support bus travel around Nottinghamshire as a result of our Bus Network Review, writes Coun Neil Clarke, the county council’s cabinet member for transport and environment.

Guest columnist Coun Neil Clarke, Nottinghamshire County Council's cabinet member for transport and environment.

After the fantastic success of our Nottsbus On Demand services, last week’s announcement means we will be introducing four additional bus zones that will serve residents living in rural areas.

This will ensure that they will be able to access local amenities at a time that is convenient to them.

These will be launched over the next two years to replace some services currently in place. The new zones will cover some parts of Rushcliffe, Gedling, Newark, Broxtowe, and Ashfield.

Residents who have been asking for an evening service around Hucknall will be pleased to hear that we will be funding a new evening service for the town, using Bus Service Improvement Plan grant money from the Government.

The service will help bring money into the local economy as people will be able to get to their place of work and visit shops, bars, and restaurants in the evening. In addition to this, we will also introduce a new evening on demand service in Newark and new routes between Mansfield town centre and surrounding industrial estates.

We will also ensure that passengers can continue to travel between Nottingham and Southwell by supporting the existing Nottingham City Transport 26 service or providing a comparable alternative.

We want to maximise bus travel in the county, and our investment is a great example of how we are delivering that vision. Residents need to feel confident that no matter where they are in the county there will be a bus that serves them, for example getting to work/training, shopping, attending appointments, or meeting up with friends.