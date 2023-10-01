Column: Fill out our survey and help make county a better place to live, work and visit

Guest columnist Coun Richard Jackson, cabinet member for finance at Nottinghamshire County Council

​The survey was launched on Friday and is part of our ongoing conversation with you to find out what our priorities should be to provide a ‘healthier, more prosperous and greener’ Nottinghamshire – and ultimately help us rise to the challenge.

By taking the time to complete the survey, residents can help us make the right decisions on how the County Council spends its allocated budget, shaping how we maintain frontline services and deliver what residents have asked for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a council we are acutely aware that households across Nottinghamshire continue to experience significant financial pressures, which means we must strike the right balance between easing the cost-of-living pressures our residents are facing and continuing vital services for vulnerable residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I believe we have a proven track record in delivering savings while maintaining and delivering high-quality frontline services in Nottinghamshire over a significant period and this council continues to be in a relatively strong financial position.

Over the last seven years, we have managed finances at County Hall well despite the global pressures that have driven up the cost-of-living such as increased inflation and energy costs.

I said earlier this year, when setting out our current financial blueprint, that I was confident we can continue to deliver a balanced budget every year for the next three years. I still believe that is the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My colleagues and I are immensely proud of this – but we really need your honest views about what you see as our priorities and that we are in step with what our communities want from us.

“By taking the time to complete the survey, residents can help us make the right decisions on how the council spends its allocated budget, delivering what residents have asked for​,’ says Coun Richard Jackson, cabinet member for finance at the county council.

By engaging, you can help make Nottinghamshire a better place to live, work and visit – which is something we’re all striving to achieve.

There are several ways you can take part in this year’s consultation; you can complete the survey online or at one of our many libraries across the county where printed copies are available.

Alternatively, if you’re struggling, you can receive support by calling our customer service team on 0300 500 80 80.

The survey, which closes on Sunday, November 12, takes just minutes to complete – so make sure you have your say today to help us rise to the challenge.