Column: Extra funding to fight crime would be so critical for our area

The fact that a bid has gone in for more than £500,000 for safer streets in places like New Cross is extremely welcome. In partnership with others like the police and fire service, Ashfield District Council is showing that multi-agency work will hopefully lead to safer streets.

Now, I’ve always believed that a world foretold by George Orwell in his book 1984 was a work of fiction.

I’ve come to the rapid conclusion however that this may be the way forward. An Orwellian society – with dramatically increased CCTV on our streets – looks like it could be part of the answer. Improving our CCTV is central to our bid. Other projects include improving street lighting and closing alleyways like the ones between Garden Lane and Burn Street close to where I live.

David Hennigan, Independent councillor for Sutton central and New Cross on Ashfield District Council.

A sad reality is that women tell me they don’t feel safe walking down roads like Outram Street.

Domestic violence has also gone through the roof, especially during successive Covid lockdowns.

We will continue to fight to make our streets safer in places like Sutton-in-Ashfield for women, girls and all residents. Our local police do an excellent job, led by Inspector Mark Dickson, but they lack the resources since the Conservatives shut down Sutton Police Station and axed frontline officers.

Working with my colleague – Coun Samantha Deakin, residents and the police – we put together the central witness statement that led to the closure of Grillos, a fast food takeaway on Mansfield Road in Sutton-in-Ashfield. This will be shut for three months – much to the relief of local residents and retailers – it hopefully won’t open again under the previous tenants.

This goes to show that, when we work together to tackle crime, we can deliver results.