He's an entitled rich kid who behaves like a spoilt child.

They didn't just shoot a little bit wide of the mark - they were leagues away from choosing the leader this country deserves.

What's wrong with the Tories? Why can't they produce another leader like Winston Churchill? If you study your history, you'll see that the Labour Party had a lot to do with it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guest columnist Stefan Lamb, Ashfield constituency Labour Party chairman.

Even going back to Winston Churchill - a strong leader, one of the greatest we've ever produced - he was not the Conservatives' first choice! Their original choice was to either keep Chamberlain (the man who appeased Adolf Hitler) or replace him with Lord Halifax, another Hitler appeaser.

At first, Churchill wasn't even going to stand. We had no idea of what he would become - in fact, his record during the First World War was one of failure followed by resignation.

As First Lord of the Admiralty, he was responsible for the disastrous Gallipoli campaign and had resigned for it.

By the end of World War One, Churchill would redeem himself by leading an infantry battalion on the Western Front. Hard to imagine Johnson, who hid in a fridge, doing the same.

“Johnson fancies himself a Churchill, but to me he's more of a Chamberlain”, says guest columnist Stefan Lamb.

It was the Labour Party who chose Churchill. We offered to form a wartime coalition, but only if we got Churchill as Prime Minister. We wanted a fighter. We got a fighter. Then Labour formed a coalition with the Conservatives, with Clement Attlee as Deputy Prime Minister.

It was one of the last times our parties worked together, one of the most important governments this country has produced.

Labour rightly put aside party ambition and worked with the Conservatives for the common good. It's impossible to imagine the Tories doing that these days. When has the modern Tory party ever put the country before party interest?

Every sycophantic Tory stooge has sided with Johnson. The 'Tory Shieldwall' they call it, and they're proud of that. They're destroying this country. Johnson has to go. There is no question.

We face the greatest threat since the Second World War. We need leaders that are up to the challenge.

Johnson fancies himself a Churchill, but to me he's more of a Chamberlain.