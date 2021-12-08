In particular, there doesn’t seem to have been any consequence for the 248 MPs who voted to allow Owen Paterson to get away with corruption (this vote will henceforth be referred to as ‘The Sleaze Bill’).

But for those of us that follow politics closely, there has been a new, shocking revelation.

One Tory backbencher said MPs were told ‘they would lose funding for their constituency’ if they failed to vote with the Prime Minister, according to the Financial Times. Allegedly, they threatened Conservatives in Red Wall seats in particular.

Stefan Lamb, chairman of Ashfield Constituency Labour Party

So to our Midlands MPs who voted for the Sleaze bill, such as Lee Anderson, Ben Bradley, Darren Henry, Mark Spencer and others, I’d like to ask a very simple yes or no question: did you vote for the Sleaze bill under duress?

If you did, I might at least understand why you voted yes. I would hate the Tory party and the Tory establishment for it, but I’d understand your own, personal reasons.

But if this is not the case, I just don’t understand how you could vote for such a shameful bill. We might disagree on politics, but I’m still an Ashfield constituent. Please answer my honest question with a simple yes or no.

If these allegations are true, it is absolutely shocking, and, according to the Good Law Project, a non-profit company that seeks ‘to achieve change through law’, it is possibly illegal.

"Lend me your votes," Boris Johnson asked at the last election. Well remember this: those votes were only borrowed, says guest columnist Stefan Lamb.

Good Law has launched a lawsuit against the Government over these allegations, so they must be taken seriously.

If it’s true, then how dare the Tories hold the Midlands hostage like this? It is bullying and it is undemocratic.

And if you treat us like hostages, if you place a gun to our heads and tell our MPs to vote for sleaze bills to save your Tory mates, well… we might just take the gun away by voting you Tories OUT.

I will therefore end with a reminder to the Tories: you can’t hold us hostage if you’re not in power.