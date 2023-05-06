I introduced myself and, before I even told her which party I was standing for, she said, "Thank you for standing!"

Often people make judgements based on your party. But to have someone thank you not for your party, but for the act of standing in itself, was so earnest and kind and it got me seeing things in a different light.

When you're involved in politics it can be a real whirlwind. You can easily find yourself caught up in tribalism - our side says this, their side says that, and so on.

Guest columnist Stefan Lamb

I could talk for hours about what I believe, and everyone else is entitled to their own opinion, too.

But we should never get so caught up in tribalism that we forget to see our opponents as human. The kind lady on the doorstep reminded me of this, that it's a huge privilege and responsibility just to stand, regardless of outcome.

When you put yourself forward in the public eye, you can find yourself scrutinised from all directions. It's daunting and it takes guts. This is a necessary part of the process as it makes us accountable to our electorate.

So to all the candidates out there, thank you for standing, regardless of your party affiliation.

Looking past the tribalism, I think it's a beautiful thing that we can all stand for what we believe in in such a vibrant democracy.

There are many around the world who unfortunately cannot say the same thing.

For all the grief politicians get these days (some of it perhaps deserved), ultimately we're accountable to the people we serve and to the rule of law. Between the squabbling and bickering, there comes a friction of ideas that generates renewal.

A democracy is, fundamentally, a place where change can happen, even if sometimes it comes slower than we'd like. That's a beautiful thing, and on that at least we can all agree.