From February 11 to 19, the county will be buzzing with activities that will appeal to everyone, regardless of their age or interests.

Take your family on a journey of discovery through Nottinghamshire's green spaces and parks. With more than 4,500 acres of nature reserves and over 4,000 public footpaths, byways, and bridleways, there's no better place to explore the great outdoors.

Whether it’s an off-road cycling adventure, den building, hiding painted rocks or flying a kite, there’s a whole county just waiting to be explored.

To find a walking and cycling route or local green space near you visit the county council’s website at www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/walking

For those seeking an adventure, head to Holme Pierrepont and try your hand at a range of activities, from mini golf and archery to the Sky Trail.

And if you're a fan of the legendary Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men, step into their shoes with the new walking experience, voiced by Nottinghamshire residents, at the world-famous Sherwood Forest.

Rufford Abbey, named as one of the East Midlands' favourite free attractions, is a must-visit for families this half-term.

With a year-round selection of events, an on-site café, and beautiful walks around the native woodlands, lake, and gardens, Rufford Abbey is a magical destination for families to enjoy a garden trail and let their imaginations run wild.

For those who prefer indoor activities, Nottinghamshire's Inspire libraries have a jam-packed program of events and activities, from family theatre and creative sessions to the Nottingham Festival of Science and Curiosity.

Don't forget to share your holiday experiences and photos on social media with the hashtag #ExploreNotts.

Get ready to create memories that will last a lifetime and join in the fun this half-term in Nottinghamshire!

To find out about all the wonderful events happening across Nottinghamshire, visit our What’s On page at https://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/education/school-holidays-and-closures/school-holidays-events-and-inspiration/top-events

