Column: Covid vaccine is now leading us away from the dark times

It feels strange after months of following the news from original reports out of China, via the global pandemic and onto the vaccine stage, to finally have the shot in the arm.

It wasn’t without emotion. I realised that this jab that took less than a second could have saved my father’s life if it had been available a few weeks earlier.But that’s not what I do in this column, when there are so many silly things I noticed while getting my shot.

When I got to the vaccine centre, there was a queue around the building. I was annoyed until I realised that social distancing has made all queues look more impressive.

While waiting, I found myself silently judging the ages of the people in the queue with me. I applied for my jab when the under 45s were included in the rollout so if anyone looked over 50 I was thinking, “don’t rush mate. There’s only a pandemic on.”

I was secretly hoping people were doing the same to me. They’d be thinking, “Why is this young man here? Are the early 30s now invited?”

Whenever someone made eye contact, I would mouth the words “underlying condition” to help convince them.

I got the Pfizer vaccine, which means I can pretend to be under 40. I can hang with the young people saying that Pfizer is “lit” or whatever the Millennials say.

Top tip. Dress for easy shoulder access. I saw someone in a onesie and hoped they didn’t hold us all up.

Sadly they only administer the jab in the arm. I enquired to see if they could do the injection in the bottom like the Yellow Fever one. The doctor didn’t understand. I explained that I had heard a common side effect from the Covid vaccine injection in your shoulder is a sore arm and these days I use my arms way more than I use my buttocks.

As a right-handed person, they advised me to have it in the left shoulder. The better question would have been, “Which side do you sleep on?”