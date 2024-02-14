Column: Challenges, frustration and plenty of inspiration are part of the job

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Most of the challenging decisions I have to make arise because they are a 50:50 call where the arguments for and against are evenly balanced.

These difficult decisions are usually about money and one of my latest challenges is about my input as part of the police and crime panel regarding the Police and Crime Commissioner’s (PCC) proposal to increase the precept by another £2.96 from £10 to £12.96.

The dilemma here is although we believe more Neighbourhood Police is what is needed to make our communities feel safe, Mansfield residents said they didn’t want to pay for an increase in the precept.

​Andy Abrahams, leader of the Mansfield Labour Party

I understand our residents’ concerns, the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite harder and deeper.

The PCC’s proposal to increase the precept by 4.8 per cent means a rise on Mansfield’s residents council tax to £282.15. That is a £53.53 rise by 23 per cent in the last four years.

To put these numbers into context, Mansfield’s element of your Council Tax bill for all the local services we provide is going to be £200.54 which represents a £10.82 by 5.7 per cent in the last four years.

I strongly put the case that the PCC should be looking to their combined reserves of £33m to finance the additional £2.96 increase which would only make a £700 000 dent in their healthy reserves.

If the unprecedented inflationary pressures of the last two years isn’t an emergency situation, what is?

The bane of most politician’ lives is the misrepresentation of the facts by the media to get an eye-catching headline.

It has been really frustrating listening to the criticism that Mansfield Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) was closing down directly as a result of the council withdrawing the £55K support for the organisation.

The facts are that councillors offered to donate five per cent from their allowances to pay 50 per cent of their running costs, offered CAB alternative rented accommodation at the civic at a 50 per cent reduced rate and help to sell their building that was too costly to run.

This strategy would have allowed CAB to utilise the funds from that asset for their long-term sustainability.

It is on public record the efficiency savings and reduction in services that the council have had to make to balance their budget.

Mansfield CAB should have taken up the opportunity to reduce the overheads of their service by following the example of Ashfield, Broxtowe and Newark and Sherwood CAB’s to join the Greater Nottingham CAB.

It is important to set the record straight that the Council has done everything reasonable within their power to assist Mansfield CAB and are committed to find a solution for the continuing provision of this service for the residents of Mansfield.

My other frustration is getting information about what is the strategy to repair the roads across the district in Mansfield.

Despite letters and meetings with Nottinghamshire County Council, I haven’t received any information that reassures me that Mansfield is getting its fair share of the millions in funding it has received from central government.

I have to finish on a positive note. One of the best parts of my job is visiting our community champions. Over the last few weeks, I have visited four organisations who have benefited from our Community Grant Fund allocations. Shelley who runs HomeStart provides an at home counselling service for those single mums suffering from anxiety and feeling overwhelmed.

Sarah from Cruse Bereavement has been able to train more counsellors to get support for those coming to terms with loss.

Louise from Family Action works with our brilliant team at the council supporting six FOOD Clubs across

the district providing 300 low income and vulnerable families access to healthy good quality food for a small donation, whilst reducing food waste.

Last but not least, Sharron from Ladybrook Enterprises who has been turning lives around for decades.

On this occasion providing financial advice and helping vulnerable people through the minefield of the benefit system so they can survive this cost-of-living crisis.