The point I was trying to make was a simple one: I believe that career criminals should be made to work 40 hours a week and make a useful contribution towards society once they have finished their sentence.

Imagine that? Having to work all your life like the rest of us instead of living a life of crime.

Most people reading this will probably agree with me, but there will always be that tiny majority who try and turn career criminals into victims.

Lee Anderson MP.

Now I know that some people are allergic to work and putting a proper day’s work in, but we live in a society where we should all contribute.

Thieving, robbing, mugging and other criminal activities are not reasonable contributions towards society, and I believe that a condition of release from prison should be accepting a job from day one.

No ifs or buts: there are more than one million vacancies in this country and there is no excuse for able-bodied people being out of work.

I am enjoying being back in Ashfield through the summer as it allows me to get out every day and meet my constituents and local businesses to chat about the current challenges they face, and one of the biggest challenges in the cost of domestic fuel.

Since being elected I have continually made a case for the UK to stop being dependent on foreign fuel.

Each time I bring the subject up in Parliament, I get lambasted by the opposition both nationally and locally due to my stance on fossil fuels.

As an ex-miner I may be a little bit biased, but as a country we are still burning coal and using gas, yet we are importing more than four million tonnes of coal a year and 40 per cent of our gas is coming from abroad.

This is a crazy situation when you consider that we have an abundance of coal and gas under our feet in this country and my stance is clear.

If we must use fossil fuels, then it should be our own, and we should not be importing the stuff from all over the world.

This does nothing to reduce the carbon footprint and leaves us dependent on other countries to keep our homes warm.

I am hoping the situation in Ukraine will make politicians think again over the timescale and cost of Net Zero.

Yes, we all want to leave our planet in a better state than when we arrived, but we need to be sensible and realise that we need a worldwide solution where all major economies come together with a proper plan.

Currently we are trying to compete with countries who are using their own home produce fossil fuels which puts them at a massive economic advantage over the UK.

Now it’s all well and good highly paid politicians banging on about renewables, but that does nothing to help folks in Ashfield pay their next fuel bill.

Yes, to saving the planet in the future but let’s ensure we can afford our bills today.