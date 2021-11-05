Column: Big plans are in place to help make our county carbon neutral

This massive set of global negotiations gives us the opportunity to highlight what we are doing in Nottinghamshire to mitigate climate change and I am delighted to do this as the council’s newly appointed and first environment ambassador.

One of the first actions of our new administration in May was to declare a climate emergency and commit our council to becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

We were already working towards carbon neutrality in our buildings, but the climate emergency declaration provided a clear signal of our commitment to Nottinghamshire’s environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Mike Adams, Nottinghamshire County Council’s environment ambassador. (Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot)

And we’ve made some great progress; the council has commissioned a new greenhouse gas report to pinpoint where carbon emissions are greatest across its buildings and services.

Once the report is complete, a targeted plan will be put in place to reduce these emissions.

More is on the way too; we are also planning to change the council’s energy supply to a green tariff thereby using exclusively renewables as an energy source and avoiding fossil fuels.

I am particularly excited about our ‘Trees for Climate’ project, working with Greenwood Community Forest to create at least 250 hectares of new woodlands across the county in the next five years.

Climate change is on the agenda locally, nationally and internationally

We are highlighting all the council’s green projects and achievements on our social media feeds, so check it out and give us a like and a retweet.

I’m also delighted to be opening our COP26 Regional Roadshow East Midlands on Thursday, November 11, which will focus on ‘Climate, Innovation & Investment.’

This online event features organisations across the East Midlands explaining what they are doing to drive forward UK net zero and climate ambitions.

You can register on Eventbrite for free for this event and I’d urge you to find the advert, sign up and attend.