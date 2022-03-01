Thankfully one organisation has stepped forward and given us a reason to smile. The organisers of the Eurovision Song Content have spoken out about Russia’s invasion. When it comes to internationally deplorable acts, they know a thing or too.

When Putin’s actions started to unfold, the organisers said they wouldn’t ban Russia from taking part because the song contest isn’t political. That seems a stretch. Sir Terry Wogan used to say, “It’s all political voting, you know,” for a good reason.

The score the UK received the year after the Brexit vote must have been influenced by Europe’s political position. I realise the title of Lucie Jones’s 2017 entry, Never Give Up On You, may have been seen as ironic.

Columnist Steve N Allen, the Notts-raised comedian and writer.

After various sporting events were moved away from Russia, the pressure on Eurovision grew too much and they announced that Russia would not be allowed to take part this year.

It’s hard to imagine that being a forceful sanction. I struggle to envisage Putin reading the news and saying, “But we have already written the song.”

It’s one thing freezing the money of billionaires, but they probably have more money elsewhere. However, if you stop a country dressing up for a sing-song, the message hits hard.

The unkind part of me thinks getting out of Eurovision may have been one of the reasons Putin ordered the invasion.

The contest is organised by the European Broadcasting Union, who said Russia's inclusion could bring the competition into disrepute "in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine".

I am an old school fan of Eurovision so I feel it has brought itself into disrepute by including countries that clearly aren’t European.

I don’t mean a post-Brexit UK, it’s something more fundamental than trade deals. Israel has taken part. Ah, yes, good old Israel, famous for its European foods. The year that Australia took part in Eurovision we knew their didn’t know what Europe meant.

While the ban on Russia may seem mild in comparison to the scale of the events taking place across the Ukrainian border, I still think it was the correct move. It would be too embarrassing to see the Russian team perform their song while their armies fight a neighbouring sovereign country, and for them to still get more points than the UK.

