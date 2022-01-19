The Ashfield Chad is my go-to paper and website for local news.

That’s why, during successive Covid lockdowns, I supported the ‘buy a local newspaper’ campaign as papers just about held their head above water.

As well as this, one of the places I get my news is from the BBC. Whether it’s checking their football gossip column on a daily basis, to watching Line of Duty on iPlayer– featuring actors from Nottinghamshire – seeing how residents cook properly on Masterchef, or listening to podcasts on BBC Sounds.

David Hennigan, Ashfield Independents councillor for Sutton Central and New Cross

News that the Conservatives are about to step up their ideological assault on the BBC by abolishing the license fee in 2027 upsets me.

Not only will it cause massive job losses in places like Nottinghamshire at the BBC and its supply chain, but it could be the beginning of the end for free and independent journalism.

Like many people, I trust local journalists. BBC journalists are often on the phone asking me difficult questions.

The BBC were in Idlewells last week, to find out what people thought about Boris Johnson and the Tory parties at 10 Downing Street.

Feedback from their news team at BBC Radio Nottingham was that residents were more than happy to speak.

Their views would keep the Tories up at night, but people trust the BBC, like the Chad, to tell their stories and reflect their views.

It’s £159 a year or 43p a day for a licence fee and I get people’s concerns about cost, especially living among a cost of living crisis we are facing due to decisions made by the Conservative Government.

Elsie, a pensioner from Sutton, is an avid viewer.

She doesn’t mind paying 43p a day for a window into the world. Elsie relied on it throughout Covid. Elsie is appalled when MPs like Lee Anderson refuse to pay their licence fee, because the BBC tells the truth.

Take the BBC away though and we’ll lose iPlayer, BBC Sounds, BBC Five Live, BBC Radio Nottingham and the rest. They also fund the Local Democracy Reporting service which shines a light and improves transparency and accountability in Local Government.

The Tories want Auntie out of our lives but she is a woman of wise words. I’m perfectly happy with her.