Guest columnist Coun Keith Girling is Nottinghamshire County Council's cabinet member for economic development and asset management.

Making Nottinghamshire a better and healthier place to live, work and visit is at the heart of what we do as a council.

As cabinet member for economic development and asset management, my colleagues and I are working tirelessly to ensure that we deliver on our Nottinghamshire Plan ambition for a ‘healthy, prosperous, and greener Nottinghamshire’.

Therefore, I was delighted to announce recently that we had approved a five-year extension to a dynamic relationship with Arc Partnership which has helped to deliver more than 3,500 community-boosting projects and £394 million worth of investment in Nottinghamshire since 2016.

Arc Partnership is a joint venture between ourselves and public sector procurement specialist, SCAPE.

It delivers multi-disciplinary property design, consultancy, master planning, regeneration, project and programme management, emergency, reactive, compliance asset management and planned services.

The multi-million-pound projects it has delivered on behalf of the county council include new state-of-the-art schools, refurbishment of existing maintain schools, modernising our libraries and managing the development of the county council’s new low carbon, all-electric office Oak House headquarters, near Hucknall.

These are all fantastic schemes which are directly benefitting you, whether you’re a bookworm or part of a community group who loves visiting our excellent libraries or have a child or grandchild who attends a local school.

It’s fair to say that the partnership has been a huge success, delivering ‘integrated customer focused services’, value for money and supporting ‘regeneration and economic growth’ in Nottinghamshire.

I am delighted with the progress Arc Partnership has made in the last eight years, especially when you look at the incredible number of projects which have delivered across Nottinghamshire.

In addition to providing value for money and quality, a key part of Arc Partnership’s ethos is social value and demonstrating real value in terms of local spend – which is fantastic news for Nottinghamshire’s economy.

I know it prides itself on working with Nottinghamshire suppliers and businesses – ensuring that the economic benefits are distributed within the community and supporting the growth of local enterprises.

It is also doing all this by using a locally employed workforce and supply chain, with 90 per cent of its staff living in Nottinghamshire - highlighting its commitment to developing local skills.

Arc Partnership is very much a good news story and is something the people of Nottinghamshire should warmly welcome and celebrate.