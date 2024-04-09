Guest columnist Yvette Thomas is District 22 editor for Inner Wheel. District 22 takes in the whole of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

​The service, led by the Reverend Kate Byrom, was uplifting and the participants gave generously to the collection raising £450 for DC Mary’s charities – Derby Women’s Centre and Nottingham Women’s Centre.

The choir and congregation were in good voice.

We then moved into the rally itself. Eastwood Hall looked resplendent with tables dressed, chairs set out and 111 members and guests gathered together.

DC Mary welcomed us all, the roll call was taken and greetings brought from 18 of the clubs in District 22, which covers Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

After the lighting of candles, a jolly good lunch and the loyal toast the main programme took place. We learned much about Ravenshead from Kathy Kings, president of Ravenshead, the host club.

Greetings were received from District 7, District 127 and Ravenshead Rotary. This was followed by a warm and informative address by our special guest, Association President Anthea Tilsley, including the wonderful surprise of the presentation of a Margarette Golding Award to West Ashfield member Pat Churnside for her charitable work.

Athea told us a little about herself, her thoughts about the present and her hopes for Inner Wheel for the future.

​Pictured at the recent Inner Wheel get-together are association president Anthea Tilsley (left) and District 22 chair Mary Hind.

D22 1st VC Lyn Copper gave a warm and moving vote of thanks. Mary then ended a special day in the Inner Wheel Calendar, where we had celebrated 52 years of Inner Wheel Friendship and Service in District 22 with thoughts from A A Milne with Pooh and Piglet quietly supporting their friend Eeyore in his time of need.

This is what we do in Inner Wheel: we support each other and as Anthea said we are “absolutely awesome in all you do.”

See many photographs on Inner Wheel District 22 Facebook page.