Column: A jolly good lunch and 5,000 bras at Inner Wheel's meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

District 22’s International Service Committee chairman Lynda Wallace and her team have been busy again, writes Yvette Thomas, editor of Inner Wheel’s District 22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On February 26, a group made up of 64 members from the clubs in D22, which covers the whole of Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, met together at the Hostess Restaurant, Sookholme.

They were there for an international information meeting and a fascinating talk that was given by Janice Holmes from Janice Rose Lingerie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janice spent 35 years with Marks and Spencer as a bra fitter and trainer. Redundancy gave Janice the opportunity to go ahead and set up her own business.

Guest columnist Yvette Thomas is district editor for Inner Wheel's District 22, covering Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

She also wanted to undertake some charitable work and therefore linked up with New Life Children’s Centre, based in Newark, which is near her business. She discovered that women and girls living in Africa who are without underwear are liable to be assaulted.

She put out appeals and, within two to three months, had 10,000 bras to distribute in The Gambia.

Now two to three trips are made every year to The Gambia. As Janice does not have a trip planned at the moment, the 5,000 bras collected by the ladies of Inner Wheel will go to Smalls for All, Lynda’s charity for 2024-25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janice is also passionate about the need for women to be breast aware and checking for changes.

"She discovered that women and girls living in Africa who are without underwear are liable to be assaulted."

As a breast cancer patient herself, she is concerned about the lack of information for women post-surgery, on what to wear. She has trained in prothesis fitting for ladies after surgery and is authorised for hospitals but, the choices can be limited.

She is currently advocating for a voucher scheme so ladies can have a choice of prosthesis. Vouchers are available towards a wig for ladies that lose their hair but not for a prosthesis.

You can sign up to her petition by going to https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/703953/signatures/new

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To know more about Inner Wheel and our district, and the clubs within in, look at https://innerwheel.co.uk and the tab for “Our Districts”.

Remember that we are D22. You can also contact me, Yvette Thomas, District Editor, via [email protected]