A total of 200 executive members converged on Yarnfield Park, Staffordshire, to start off this year’s proceedings of trainings, fundraisings and challenges and to witness the installation of Association President Anthea Tilsley and her team for 2023-2024.

In turn, inductions will take place of all officers in their respective roles in 29 districts during July, including district chairwoman Mary Hind for District 22, covering Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Association President Anthea’s fundraiser is BEAT this year, which is the UK’s eating disorder charity.

Guest columnist Lyn Copper, Inner Wheel - District 22's 1st vice chairman.

Anthea has personal knowledge of the illness and is very passionate to support a worthwhile charity. To raise funds for the cause, two members and one grandson are doing parachute jumps on September 16.

In this our 100th year since the creation of Inner Wheel, the gauntlet was laid down, giving members the “100 for 100” challenge, e.g. the parachute jumpers need 100 sponsors, 100 trees planted helping the environment, as a group - walk 100 miles between them advertising Inner Wheel as they go, 100 books donated to the Book Bus in Zambia and I will continue to be astonished at the diversity of challenges achieved during the year.

Peer group meetings and training continued at the conference, discussing best practices and focusing on improving and encouraging new members into the organisation, steered by member and consultant Sue Hopgood, leading thought-provoking discussions within a café-style meeting, setting questions to groups who discussed the problems and put forward possible solutions for sustaining Inner Wheel.

In a female organisation, and in conjunction with our 100 for 100 theme, District 22 chairwoman Mary’s charities are the Nottingham and Derby Women’s Centres and her theme is Inspirational Women.

Mary believes we can learn and achieve so much more by standing on the shoulders of those who have gone before. Inspirational women are courageous trailblazers who empower others through their actions, achievements and unwavering determination to create positive change.

Please contact [email protected] if interested in joining to make a difference.