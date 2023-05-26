It was only earlier this month that I was elected as a councillor for the Summit part of Kirkby.

I would like to thank my neighbours for voting for Councillor Warren Nuttall and I in huge numbers.

It is a massive privilege to be elected as a councillor for the area I have spent my whole life in.

Councillor Chris Huskinson is councillor for Summit and also the executive lead member for strategic leisure, health and wellbeing, arts, heritage, tourism, culture and corporate events.

Many residents will know me from my old guitar shop on Forest Road, Annesley, and latterly, Nuncargate Road.

Others will know me as their drum or guitar teacher. I’ve been teaching music to the young people of Kirkby for a generation.

As someone with two decades of experience in the arts, I am acutely aware of the lack of opportunities locally. This is changing, but I want to make our new facilities count.

As Bob Dylan sang however, The Times They Are a-Changin'

Coun Chris Huskinson is pictured at the opening of Kirkby Leisure Centre with Ollie Hynd MBE, Strictly Come Dancing’s Ola Jordan and Coun Warren Nuttall.

At a time when other councils are closing leisure facilities, your Ashfield Independent-run council has done the opposite.

We’ve just completed a £22million transformation of our leisure centres. We have delivered a state-of-the-art leisure centre in Kirkby. It’s about much more than just a swimming pool though – it’s about delivering facilities that residents deserve – like our performance hall, climbing walls and much more.

In Hucknall, we are about to open a brand new training swimming pool.

We have kept all our promises and will now make our new leisure facilities count.

Making them count will do a huge amount to help health and wellbeing. With obesity rates higher than they should be – it’s critical that we as a council do our bit to help residents improve their health.

This means continuing our leisure improvements and making the best of our parks and open spaces.

The last Ashfield Independent council was the most successful in the country bidding for regeneration money.

Two projects we are delivering include the new health hub in Kirkby and the public-facing theatre in Sutton town centre.

We are also making enormous progress on delivering a new a new ‘super health centre’ on West Street in Hucknall.

As I said at the start of this column, it is an enormous privilege to be responsible for arts and leisure at the council, amongst other things.

A grand sounding job title is not enough though. It is the delivery that counts. I will be the person who bangs the drum for our young people and all residents across our district.

