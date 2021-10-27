Caroline Henry Column: Keeping my pledge to make Mansfield safe again

As a mother – especially as a mother of a daughter – those concerns resonate with me.

No woman should have to feel unsafe walking through our towns and villages.

It is my job as your Commissioner to make the resources available to enact change here in Nottinghamshire to increase safety and feelings of safety among women and girls.

Caroline Henry - Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner.

In Mansfield, I am doing just that. With the £462,000 I secured from the Safer Streets Fund, work has already begun to implement a series of improvements such as increased CCTV, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology and monitoring in key hotspots; high visibility police and warden patrols in crime hotspots; and environmental improvements including enhanced LED street lighting.

The aim is simple: making the streets of Mansfield more walkable, welcoming, and well-lit.

We now have an increased number of police officers across Nottinghamshire, thanks to Operation Uplift, meaning we have already exceeded my election pledge of recruiting 100 new officers.

With increased police officer numbers, as well as high visibility police and warden patrols in crime hotspots, we are ensuring we have the police presence in place to both prevent and respond to instances and reports of violence against women and girls.

With funding from the Safer Streets Fund, Caroline Henry has put plans in place to make the streets safer.

I vowed to always be a listening Commissioner – this is why I have been listening to your views through a series of Have Your Say events through August, September, and October.

The questions I received during my Have Your Say Event for Mansfield have been instrumental in understanding your concerns locally as I develop my Police and Crime Plan. This plan will set the agenda for the next four years detailing how I will use our budget to deliver an effective and efficient police service and support other services such as victim support – including long-term goals for tackling violence against women and girls across Nottinghamshire.

I will continue to listen and do my upmost to maximise Nottinghamshire’s share of central funding and ensure we level up resources across our county. I am putting words into action and delivering on my pledge to Make Notts Safe.

As this column was being completed, I heard the tragic news of the murder of Sir David Amess MP.

It would be remiss of me not to acknowledge it here and I am sending my sincere thoughts and sympathy to his family, friends, and the communities of his Southend West constituency.

On that Friday afternoon, I personally reached out to all our MPs to inform them of the steps we are taking as a police force in light of the news, and Nottinghamshire Police contacted all our own MPs on the same day.

A message from the Editor:

