Caroline Henry Column: I am delivering on pledge to make our county a safe place

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire's Police and Crime Commissioner.

As a mother of a daughter, those concerns resonate with me. No woman should have to feel unsafe walking through our towns and villages.

It is my job to make the resources available to enact change here to increase safety and feelings of safety among women and girls.

In Ashfield, I am doing just that.

Just this month, I secured £550,000 funding specifically for Sutton-in-Ashfield to fund new CCTV cameras, extra a utomatic-number-plate-recognition technology to identify offenders, better street lighting and environmental improvement work, as well as additional enforcement and high-visibility policing patrols in crime hotspots in Sutton.

The aim is simple: making the streets of Sutton more walkable, welcoming, and well-lit.

We now have an increased number of police officers, thanks to Operation Uplift, meaning we have already exceeded my election pledge of recruiting 100 new officers.

With increased police officer numbers, as well as high-visibility police and warden patrols in hotspots, we are ensuring we have the police presence to both prevent and respond to instances and reports of violence against women and girls.

I vowed to always be a listening commissioner – this is why I have been listening to your views through a series of Have Your Say events. The questions I received during my Have Your Say Event for Ashfield have been instrumental in understanding your concerns as I develop my police and crime plan.

This plan will set the agenda for the next four years, detailing how I will use our budget to deliver an effective and efficient police service, and support other services such as victim support.

I will continue to listen and do my upmost to maximise Nottinghamshire’s share of central funding and ensure we level up resources. I am putting words into action and delivering on my pledge to Make Notts Safe.

As this column was being completed, I heard the tragic news of the murder of Sir David Amess MP .