Crafting a cover letter means more work but creating one will stand you in good stead. They can accompany applications and CVs and when done really well, give you more time to shine, more space to show all of the amazing things you offer and to pitch in a more personalised way. You’d be in good company too, Leonardo Davinci sent numerous speculative cover letters to potential employers!

Along with the formal opening address, and ending to the letter, you’ll need five paragraphs… that’s it! And no more than five sentences in each. Be specific, stating the opportunity you are applying for, where or how you came to know of it and your current position.

Next, prove your suitability and detail the knowledge and skills that you possess that make you perfect for the role. Focus on the specific skills and experience that will ensure you can fulfil the role and well! For this paragraph, pick out two, key competencies they need. Then craft a response to them.

In the third section of your letter, share your enthusiasm and insight, appealing to their hearts, as well as their heads. Use research to pinpoint the organisation’s values and vision. Why do you want this role? Not for the monetary reward! Make clear your values and the contribution you want to make. What inspires and interests you about this organisation or sector?

In the fourth section, conclude your interest and suitability in a summarising statement. Wrap it up with a reiteration of why you are ideal for this opportunity. Do not repeat what has been shared in the previous paragraphs and reaffirm your offer with authority and honesty, asserting that your skills, experience, passion and purpose would enable you to contribute to their success.

Finally, in no more than one sentence, thank them for their time in considering your application and that you look forward to hearing from them.

Do as Davinci did (and so many famous success stories) and speculate to accumulate. Approach organisations not currently seeking to fill roles, roll up your sleeves and put in the groundwork to discover what they want. What are their priorities, potential gains or problems? What benefits and solutions do you offer to these?

Nottinghamshire-based careers expert, Melissa Pearce.