Careers Column: 'It's all Greek to me' - The latest advice from our careers expert Melissa Pearce

It may sound like an old-fashioned idea but back then, it was a big deal!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In Ancient Greece over two thousand years ago, the art was born. Although it was studied in schools for centuries, the discipline has left the modern curriculum but what worked for the ancient Greeks and Romans still works wonders today.

It's worth knowing! It has the power to strengthen professional connections, to help you pitch an idea with punch and to present yourself perfectly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has the potential to help you secure that next step… a new job or perhaps promotion.

Nottinghamshire-based careers expert, Melissa Pearce.

There are three pillars to this ancient system…

Ethos = Credibility

Demonstrating expertise and integrity.

Logos = Logic

'It's all Greek to me' Credit: Getty Images

Use facts, data, figures to evidence and support your claim.

Pathos = Emotion

Make them feel something!

Let’s explore each one and you’ll see how it can work for you.

Ethos is the idea of your credibility, in a personal and professional context.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assert your authority and expertise in the area relevant to your application. Be authentic and honest here and demonstrate personal integrity too. Show that you care are trustworthy and hold the best intentions.

Logos is basically... logic!

Your audience are going to need cold, hard facts about you. Your education, experiences and qualifications. If you claim something, be ready to back it up!

Use factual data to strengthen your case and include numbers of sales, percentages and dates. For example, ‘After implementing my initiative, sales rose by 12 per cent in the first quarter.’.

Pathos is about emotion.

Impact your audience by making them feel an emotion. Positive emotions of wonder, pride, excitement, enthusiasm and satisfaction are what we're looking for. You can do this with your emotive and strategic word choice and the use of pronouns to convey connection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are some rhetorical devices that you can use now to capture make your message clear and move the audience to your way of thinking.

Throughout history, writers and speakers have employed these tools to amazing effect.

Think...

Using pronouns- I, you and we. 'I am confident that my expertise and experience will ensure the progress and success of this project.

Tricolons, or the power of three - 'The programme will inform, innovate and inspire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Repetition of a word, or phrase- 'of the people, by the people, for the people'.

Emotive language - 'There are millions of people whose lives are at the mercy of our selfishness.'.

Here’s an example in action… I maintained accurate financial records, managed budgets and monitored expenses whilst working at XXX. Furthermore, I implemented financial reporting systems by conducting an internal audit and established uniform record management procedures using XXX (software example). I am confident that I could contribute to the success of ‘Safe Hands Insurance’ ensuring efficient processes to maximise productivity and minimise costs.

The next time you need to make an impact… with a potential employer, customer or client, draw upon this ancient system. Sharing the details of your experience is essential but even better is a genuine connection with those you seek to impress. They’ll get to know you, trust you and remember you.

It might also impress your friends or be useful in the local pub quiz!