Ben Brown column: Is it now time for a sensible discussion on the death penalty?

Before I start this opinion piece, I need to make it absolutely clear that the views within it are mine alone and do not necessary reflect those of the Conservative Party, Mansfield District Council, my employers or anybody else.

The very fact that I feel it necessary to start this column with such a bold disclaimer probably best illustrates just how controversial this topic can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When fellow Tory Lee Anderson MP voiced his support in February for the return of capital punishment, the professionally offended pearl-clutchers on Twitter came out in universal condemnation and he faced an unusually nasty backlash (although Lee could find a cure for cancer and the usual suspects would still moan!)

Coun Ben Brown, Mansfield Council Conservative member for West Bank. Picture: Coun Ben Brown.

Aside from being a recently-elected Mansfield district councillor, I have spent over a decade working at the coal face of the criminal justice system, both defending and prosecuting defendants accused of all manner of criminal offences.

I have seen and lived first-hand the reality of the workings of British justice.

There are valid and very vocal arguments on both sides of this debate, yet discussing the death penalty can still feel somewhat of a taboo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The arguments against the return of the death penalty always appear to be two-fold. Firstly, it does not act as a deterrent, and secondly, what happens when you kill the wrong person?

'Aside from being a recently-elected Mansfield district councillor, I have spent over a decade working at the coal face of the criminal justice system, both defending and prosecuting defendants accused of all manner of criminal offences. I have seen and lived first-hand the reality of the workings of British justice,' says Coun Ben Brown.

I’ve always found the deterrent argument misguided. If you speak to any proponent of capital punishment you probably find that they do not believe it deters future criminality.

Rather, they support it because it is the ultimate sanction. They will say that those who commit the most heinous and barbaric crimes have forfeited the right to their own life and deserve to be irrevocably expunged from existence.

It has nothing to do with deterring other people from crime. It is simply an eye for an eye. Supporters will point to the statistics, namely that the overwhelming number of homicides in the UK are not premeditated, and involve no planning or foresight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are more often than not a result of a loss of temper or some other spur-of-the-moment factor. For the vast majority of murderers, the likely sentence is of no concern and is the last thing running through their mind at the time of killing. Whether or not it is a deterrent is irrelevant.

The second argument carries more water, and one that requires careful thought and consideration.

In July, Andrew Malkinson was released after serving 17 years behind bars as a convicted rapist.

The Court of Appeal – after hearing fresh DNA evidence – ruled that his original conviction was unsafe and there had been a gross miscarriage of justice. Malkinson’s barrister highlighted the “deplorable disclosure failures, which mostly lay at the door of the Greater Manchester Police”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was failed by the justice system and these failures robbed an innocent man of almost two decades of his life. Whilst Andrew Malkinson has thankfully now been released, the question is obvious: what if we had hanged him? The very irreversible nature of the death penalty carries with it a very real risk of wrongful execution.

Advocates for the return of capital punishment will say a higher standard of proof is necessary. Only when guilt is absolute, 100 per cent proven, and utterly incontrovertible should a person be put to death.

They will say that some crimes are truly so horrendous, so cruel and so twisted, that only the ultimate penalty is appropriate.

In recent years the UK has witnessed some utterly evil criminality. Serial baby-killer Letby, murdering rapist cop Couzens, perverted necrophiliac Fuller, and cop-killer De Zoysa are now languishing at His Majesty’s pleasure at the expense of the British taxpayer. For many, that does not sit right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whatever your view, this argument isn’t going away and there are valid views on both sides. In July, YouGov polls revealed the majority of people in the UK now support the return of capital punishment for child killers, terrorists and those that murder police officers.

It seems a once-controversial view is now widely held by the majority.

My view is clear. I’m not frothing at the mouth, screaming for the return of hanging of all criminals, but I do believe it’s now time for a sensible, grown-up and balanced debate about the return of capital punishment.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.