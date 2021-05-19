Ben Bradley Column: Working together will get more done for Mansfield

The Queen’s Speech has dominated the political agenda as Her Majesty laid out the Government’s plans for the next session of Parliament, which typically means for the next 18 months or two years.

That means that the announcements set the tone and agenda for the legislation that will come forward, and it included some really positive news.

As a further education ambassador, I was delighted to see the planned reforms on skills and training in the speech are set to become law in the months ahead. That includes changes that will have a big impact on local people, including funding to allow adults to access better training and qualifications to help them progress in work, more support to promote the kind of excellent partnerships that exist in the sector such as the one we have locally between West Notts College and Nottingham Trent University, and plans to improve the pathways through education in to work.

Ben Bradley, MP for Mansfield and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council.

All of that ultimately will help us to get more qualified and get better paid work in our area.

Alongside the skills plans, I know residents will be interested to see that all the talk about changes to immigration and asylum systems will finally come forward as a new law. The Home Secretary has quite rightly been talking tough on this issue and it’s clear that it’s a major one that local people feel strongly about, so the news that the required legislation is likely to come forward this summer is very welcome.

New animal welfare laws will be brought forward that recognise animals as sentient beings, meaning that the law accepts that they have feelings and emotions for the first time. That’s hugely important for our animal welfare standards, and we’ll also ban puppy smuggling, end the live export of animals for slaughter and extend sentences for cruelty. I know residents will welcome this too.

The victims bill proposed in the Queen’s Speech will build on the recent crime and sentencing bill to put victims at the heart of tackling crime, whilst further laws are proposed to build on our Levelling Up agenda and support parts of the country that have missed out in the past. All in all, it’s a great set of announcements, with plenty for us to look forward to.

Readers may well have seen that I’ve been chosen by my colleagues to be the leader of Notts County Council.

Needless to say, I’m very grateful to the voters in Mansfield North who elected me and my colleagues who proposed me for the top job.

Without going in to huge detail because I know there has been lots of coverage of it in the Chad over the last week already, I’d like to assure residents that I firmly believe that we can benefit from combining these roles, bringing together the priorities of local and national Government and helping bring decision makers together to get more done for Mansfield.