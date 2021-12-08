Ben Bradley Column: With your help, we can make Mansfield the best it can be

The plan has your needs and aspirations at heart. A lot has changed over the course of the pandemic, so we launched the Big Notts Survey to find out what really matters to you. You’ve been really honest with us, and I’m determined to deliver the healthy, prosperous and greener future all our communities deserve.

Our area has so much to be proud of: a unique history and heritage, hard-working communities, world-class leisure and sport, and a thriving economy, with some of the fastest-growing companies in the Midlands.

But, our county also faces challenges, and we know that – for various reasons – not everyone has access to the best that Nottinghamshire has to offer.

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council.

By investing in the communities that need it the most, we’re aiming to improve people’s health and social mobility, and enable more residents to access the things that matter to them.

Mansfield is at the heart of the county’s plan, to ensure local people here can get the same services, support and opportunities as other places.

There are both opportunities and difficult decisions ahead. We’ve got ambitious plans to secure greater investment in Nottinghamshire through a deal to bring more powers and decision making here from Westminster, and through major infrastructure projects like linking us to HS2 and to jobs at Toton, via the Robin Hood and Maid Marian lines.

We’ve also committed to making all council activity net carbon neutral by 2030, and to improving our roads and pavements through the new Highways Maintenance plans.

“Local people deserve the best, and for the first time it seems like many of our local partners and organisations are working together towards shared goals”, says Ben Bradley. Picture courtesy of Google Maps.

But we still face financial pressures and, while we work out the best way to use our resources, we’ll keep on listening to help us make the right choices.

We can’t deliver such an ambitious vision alone, and we’re proud to be partnering with communities and organisations across the public, private and voluntary sectors as we put our plan into action.

We’ve already made some great steps together, supporting each other and protecting vulnerable communities during the pandemic.

We’re looking forward to working together into the future and, with your help, we can make Mansfield the best place it can be.

You can find out more about what’s in store at plan.nottinghamshire.gov.uk