Ben Bradley Column: West Burton news will mean exciting times lie ahead for this region

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

West Burton coal-fired power station has been around for more than 60 years, and last week’s news will now see it become the home of fusion energy – energy that offers the potential to release us from fossil fuels of the past and make us self-sufficient and secure for generations to come, hence the slogan “From Fossil to Fusion” radiating across the fusion energy market.

This has been a tremendous effort by everyone involved and, as partnership working goes, I don’t think I’ve seen better over the last few years.

Led by the county council, the bid to the UK Atomic Energy Authority was backed by the Bassetlaw District County and site owners EDF.

The speed and commitment shown by all three organisations was truly admirable and they have my utmost thanks and respect for putting together a first-class bid.

My thanks also go to Midlands Engine, D2N2, Energy Research Accelerator for their support throughout the process.

So, what does this mean for the residents of North Nottinghamshire?

The Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP) programme has committed immediately to the development of apprenticeship training centres in Nottinghamshire, which builds on the success of the UK AEA’s Oxfordshire Advanced Skills Centre, which develops around 180 apprentices from 25 employers every year.

This is fantastic news for young people across Nottinghamshire who can now look to future employment in the green, clean energy sector,

The developments at West Burton will invigorate and regenerate an area that has long needed new industry for jobs and skills.

As my colleague Brendan Clarke-Smith pointed out: “This is a game-changer for this part of the world” and gives every school-aged child in Nottinghamshire the chance to look to a bright future in an industry that is here to stay.

Economically, the fusion energy industry will be worth billions of pounds to the UK economy – we’re leading the way globally and West Burton will be right at the centre of it all.

The county council will be involved from day one in working hand in glove with UK AEA, and one of our priorities will be making sure the local supply chain gets a large slice of the contracts being meted out.

We’re aware that there are still a number of hurdles to overcome to realise the full potential of fusion, but after meeting the STEP last week at West Burton I’m confident they have the expertise and personnel in place to overcome these and move to the next level.

I’m over the moon and excited about our involvement at West Burton and so should the residents of Nottinghamshire.