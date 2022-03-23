It found the most common factors in explaining social disparities were actually social class and family structure, rather than race.

I was delighted at the time, because I’ve consistently spoken about how these disparities are a huge issue in working class communities in the Midlands and North, and we cannot continue to ignore white working class communities on the basis of race.

In Westminster, one of my major priorities has been the plight of white working-class boys and the need to create a policy to support them.

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

I’ve been vilified in some circles for this, but the facts speak for themselves. White working-class boys have the worst educational attainment of all groups; most likely to drop out of school, least likely to go to university and the lowest social mobility.

I’ve also taken on the notion of white privilege, where kids from constituencies like Mansfield are taught that, because of their gender or race, they have hit the jackpot and therefore should be happy with their lot in life, even though the stats show that this is just totally wrong.

It has led to a gross misinterpretation of equality laws that now see support programmes for practically all other gender or ethnic groups, but not this group that is statistically the worst performing.

Among the recommendations in the report, the Government said it will carry out a programme of detailed analysis to understand the challenges and what is needed to tackle educational inequality, both around race – because clearly racism is an abhorrent reality, and is a problem for some people – but also other factors; family structures, poverty, geographical inequalities.

"We need plans and policy based on data and facts rather than political correctness, or only those issues approved by Twitter commentators,” writes Coun Ben Bradley.

I’m looking forward to a Schools White Paper that will look at how we improve educational attainment and I want Mansfield to be a pilot for any schemes or projects aimed at supporting local people to attain better skills and qualifications.

I want to see a country where people have a fair shot, regardless of your ethnic or economic background. We shouldn’t shy away from supporting those who need help because they don’t tick the right boxes on diversity.